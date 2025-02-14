Fantasy Hockey
Kevin Lankinen News: First off ice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2025 at 9:45am

Lankinen was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate and is slated to defend the crease versus Sweden on Friday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

It's a big game for both teams as Sweden lost in overtime to Canada on Wednesday, while the Finns dropped a 6-1 decision to the Americans on Thursday. Lankinen has sparkled this season in the Vancouver cage, going 19-8-7 with four shutouts, a 2.53 GAA and a ,905 save percentage across 34 appearances this season.

