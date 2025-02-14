Kevin Lankinen News: First off ice Friday

Lankinen was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate and is slated to defend the crease versus Sweden on Friday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

It's a big game for both teams as Sweden lost in overtime to Canada on Wednesday, while the Finns dropped a 6-1 decision to the Americans on Thursday. Lankinen has sparkled this season in the Vancouver cage, going 19-8-7 with four shutouts, a 2.53 GAA and a ,905 save percentage across 34 appearances this season.