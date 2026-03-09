Kevin Lankinen headshot

Kevin Lankinen News: First off Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Lankinen was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Randip Janda of Sportsnet reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease against Ottawa on Monday.

Lankinen is coming off a 32-save effort in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Winnipeg. He has a 7-20-5 record this campaign with a 3.73 GAA and an .875 save percentage across 35 appearances. Ottawa is tied for eighth in the league with 3.37 goals per game this season.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Lankinen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Lankinen See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
3 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 2
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 2
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
7 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
8 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
10 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
32 days ago