Kevin Lankinen News: First off Monday
Lankinen was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Randip Janda of Sportsnet reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease against Ottawa on Monday.
Lankinen is coming off a 32-save effort in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Winnipeg. He has a 7-20-5 record this campaign with a 3.73 GAA and an .875 save percentage across 35 appearances. Ottawa is tied for eighth in the league with 3.37 goals per game this season.
