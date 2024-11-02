Kevin Lankinen News: First off Saturday

Lankinen was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Max Miller of NHL.com, indicating he will defend the road net Saturday against San Jose.

Lankinen is coming off a 28-save effort in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Carolina. He has a 4-0-2 record with one shutout, a 2.29 GAA and a .920 save percentage through six appearances this season. The Sharks rank 28th in the league with 2.50 goals per game in 2024-25.