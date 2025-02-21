Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Lankinen headshot

Kevin Lankinen News: Gets five-year contract extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2025 at 8:19am

Lankinen has agreed to terms on a five-year. $22.5 million contract extension with the Canucks on Friday.

Lankinen signed a one-year, $875,000 contract at the end of training camp and has become the Canucks' No. 1 goaltender this season. He is 19-8-7 with four shutouts, a 2.53 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 34 appearances in 2024-25. He will continue to battle Thatcher Demko for the top job with the Canucks the rest of this season as well as next year.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now