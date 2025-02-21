Kevin Lankinen News: Gets five-year contract extension
Lankinen has agreed to terms on a five-year. $22.5 million contract extension with the Canucks on Friday.
Lankinen signed a one-year, $875,000 contract at the end of training camp and has become the Canucks' No. 1 goaltender this season. He is 19-8-7 with four shutouts, a 2.53 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 34 appearances in 2024-25. He will continue to battle Thatcher Demko for the top job with the Canucks the rest of this season as well as next year.
