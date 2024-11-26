Fantasy Hockey
Kevin Lankinen

Kevin Lankinen News: Guarding goal against Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

November 26, 2024

Lankinen will patrol the blue paint in Tuesday's road matchup with the Bruins, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet relays.

Lankinen rebounded in a 4-3 win over Ottawa on Saturday after allowing eight combined goals in back-to-back losses. The Finnish netminder is sporting a 9-3-2 record, .901 save percentage and 2.74 GAA through 14 appearances. The 29-year-old will face a Bruins club that ranks 32nd in the NHL with 2.32 goals per game through 22 contests.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
