Kevin Lankinen headshot

Kevin Lankinen News: Guarding goal in Winnipeg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Lankinen will be between the road pipes in Tuesday's road matchup versus the Jets, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Lankinen earned his fourth shutout of the campaign Saturday in a 3-0 victory over Toronto. The 29-year-old has recorded one shutout in each of the first four months of the season. He's surrendered 10 goals on 94 shots through five appearances in January, going 2-1-2 during that stretch. Winnipeg ranks third in the NHL with 3.55 goals per game.

