Kevin Lankinen News: Guarding goal Sunday

Lankinen will patrol the home crease Sunday against Tampa Bay, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Lankinen is coming off a 30-save performance in Friday's 5-2 win over Columbus. He has a 13-3-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.62 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 19 appearances this season. Lankinen has been superb for the Canucks and could share starts with Thatcher Demko as the latter works his way back to game speed after recovering from a knee injury.