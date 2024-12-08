Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Lankinen headshot

Kevin Lankinen News: Guarding goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Lankinen will patrol the home crease Sunday against Tampa Bay, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Lankinen is coming off a 30-save performance in Friday's 5-2 win over Columbus. He has a 13-3-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.62 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 19 appearances this season. Lankinen has been superb for the Canucks and could share starts with Thatcher Demko as the latter works his way back to game speed after recovering from a knee injury.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now