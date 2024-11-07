Fantasy Hockey
Kevin Lankinen News: Guarding goal Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 7, 2024 at 12:46pm

Lankinen will patrol the visiting crease in LA on Thursday, Harman Dayal of The Athletic reports.

Lankinen has yet to lose a game in regulation time as he is 6-0-2 with a 2.09 GAA and a .923 save percentage. His play has taken all the worry of Thatcher Demko's knee injury and undetermined return out of play. Lankinen will face the Kings, who are averaging 3.36 goals this season.

