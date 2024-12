Lankinen will defend the road net versus Minnesota on Tuesday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Lankinen has won his last four outings, stopping 117 of 127 shots. He has a 12-3-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.65 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 17 appearances this season. Minnesota sits 11th in the league with 3.21 goals per game in 2024-25.