Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Lankinen headshot

Kevin Lankinen News: In goal again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Lankinen will protect the road goal versus the Flames on Wednesday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Lankinen took a second consecutive loss in Tuesday's 4-2 defeat against the Canadiens. However, the Canucks are trying to keep pace in the playoff race, and Lankinen gives them a better chance to win than Arturs Silovs. The 29-year-old Lankinen is 3-4-0 with a 2.59 GAA and a .901 save percentage over his last seven outings, and he has a favorable matchup against the Flames' pedestrian offense.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now