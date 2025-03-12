Kevin Lankinen News: In goal again Wednesday

Lankinen will protect the road goal versus the Flames on Wednesday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Lankinen took a second consecutive loss in Tuesday's 4-2 defeat against the Canadiens. However, the Canucks are trying to keep pace in the playoff race, and Lankinen gives them a better chance to win than Arturs Silovs. The 29-year-old Lankinen is 3-4-0 with a 2.59 GAA and a .901 save percentage over his last seven outings, and he has a favorable matchup against the Flames' pedestrian offense.