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Kevin Lankinen News: In goal against Oilers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Lankinen will get the starting nod on the road versus Edmonton on Thursday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Despite allowing three or more goals in each of his last three outings, Lankinen finds himself entering the season finale on a three-game winning streak. While the Finnish backstop has had some recent success, it's been a disappointing year overall, as he is sporting a career-worst 3.65 GAA and managed just 11 wins in 46 appearances.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
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