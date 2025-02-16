Kevin Lankinen News: In goal versus Canada
Lankinen will guard the home net against Team Canada on Monday at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Boston, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Lankinen will make his second straight start for Finland after stopping 21 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Sweden. With a regulation win over Canada on Monday, Finland can advance to the championship game against the United States on Thursday.
