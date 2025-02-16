Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Lankinen headshot

Kevin Lankinen News: In goal versus Canada

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Lankinen will guard the home net against Team Canada on Monday at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Boston, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Lankinen will make his second straight start for Finland after stopping 21 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Sweden. With a regulation win over Canada on Monday, Finland can advance to the championship game against the United States on Thursday.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now