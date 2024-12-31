Kevin Lankinen News: Loses to Flames

Lankinen allowed two goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Flames. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Lankinen has taken three straight losses (0-2-1), allowing nine goals on 70 shots in that span. This was the second time in that stretch the Canucks have given him just one goal of support. The Finnish netminder is down to 14-6-4 with a 2.59 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 24 outings this season. Thatcher Demko is likely to get the nod Thursday in Seattle, though he was in net for Saturday's third-period meltdown against the Kraken.