Kevin Lankinen headshot

Kevin Lankinen News: On hook for six goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Lankinen stopped 24 of 30 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning.

Lankinen was left in to face the whole barrage. The Lightning ran away with the game with a quick start to the second period to stretch their lead to 4-0. Lankinen won his previous start, but he's 1-8-1 over his last 12 contests with at least four goals allowed in six of those games. For the season, he's at an 8-22-5 record with a 3.67 GAA and an .875 save percentage across 38 appearances. Lankinen and Nikita Tolopilo are sharing the goaltending duties to close out the year for the Canucks, with the team's next game being Saturday versus the Blues.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
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