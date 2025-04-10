Kevin Lankinen News: Patrolling crease versus Avs

Lankinen will guard the cage on the road against Colorado on Thursday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Lankinen has appeared in just two of the Canucks' last eight contests and has lost four straight games, during which he's posted a 4.19 GAA. With the Canucks eliminated from playoff contention, the team will likely split the last four games between Lankinen and Thatcher Demko. Assuming that's the case, Lankinen's next outing will likely be against the Sharks at home Monday.