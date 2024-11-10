Kevin Lankinen News: Pulled in third period

Lankinen stopped 20 of 27 shots before he was pulled in the third period of Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Oilers.

Lankinen was handed his first regulation loss of the season, and it was ugly. The Oilers scored four times in a span of 4:55 during the third period to chase him from the contest. Lankinen is now 7-1-2 with a 2.61 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 10 start this season, numbers in line with his typical level of performance. He'd been much better than that prior to Saturday, and he could get the chance to bounce back Tuesday against another division rival, the Flames, if he gets the start for that contest.