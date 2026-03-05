Kevin Lankinen News: Pulled in Wednesday's loss
Lankinen allowed four goals on 22 shots in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.
Lankinen was pulled when the Hurricanes went ahead 4-2 on a Sebastian Aho goal in the second period. The Canucks were able to cover that damage despite not catching up, with Nikita Tolopilo ultimately responsible for the decisive goal. Lankinen's record remains at 7-20-4, and he now has a 3.75 GAA and an .873 save percentage over 34 appearances. He is winless in eight straight outings, allowing 30 goals in that span. Lankinen and Tolopilo should each get a start during the Canucks' upcoming road back-to-back with games in Chicago on Friday and Winnipeg on Saturday, but neither goalie can be trusted in fantasy.
