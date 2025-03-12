Kevin Lankinen News: Second straight defeat

Lankinen stopped 23 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens. The fourth goal came on an empty-netter with 17 seconds left in the game.

Lankinen was beaten twice in the first period and once more in the second, and now he's dropped three of his last five starts, posting a 2.85 GAA and an .884 save percentage in that stretch. The Canucks play again Wednesday at Calgary, so Lankinen could get the night off in the second leg of a back-to-back set. If that's the case, then Arturs Silovs would likely defend the Canucks' crease.