Kevin Lankinen News: Serving as backup Wednesday

Lankinen will serve as the backup netminder during Wednesday's home game against Winnipeg, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Lankinen was initially believed to be unavailable for Wednesday's matchup while making his way back from the 2026 Winter Olympics, but he's rejoined the team and will dress as the Canucks' backup goalie. Nikita Tolopilo will serve as the starting netminder Wednesday, while Lankinen should be available moving forward.