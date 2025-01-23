Fantasy Hockey
Kevin Lankinen News: Set for backup duties

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Lankinen (illness) is set to back up Thatcher Demko in Thursday's road game versus the Oilers, per the NHL media site.

Lankinen will suit up after sitting out Tuesday's contest against the Sabres. Arturs Silovs backed up in that game but was sent back down Wednesday and wasn't recalled, so Lankinen can be presumed healthy enough to back up. It's unclear when Lankinen might make his next start.

