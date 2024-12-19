Kevin Lankinen News: Set to face Vegas

Lankinen is expected to start in Thursday's road tilt against Vegas.

Lankinen earned a 27-save shutout over Florida in his previous start last Thursday. He was briefly unavailable after that game due to an illness, but Lankinen was healthy enough to dress as the backup netminder Wednesday. The 29-year-old goaltender has a 14-4-3 record, 2.52 GAA and .912 save percentage in 21 appearances in 2024-25. Vegas ranks sixth in goals per game with 3.45.