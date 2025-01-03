Kevin Lankinen News: Set to start Friday

Lankinen is expected to start at home against Nashville on Friday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Lankinen has a 15-6-4 record, 2.60 GAA and .907 save percentage in 25 appearances in 2024-25. He'll be playing for the second straight day after entering Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken because Thatcher Demko suffered a back injury. Lankinen stopped 13 of 15 shots in 37:11 of ice time and was perfect in three shootout rounds. Nashville ranks last in goals per game with 2.39.