Kevin Lankinen News: Set to start Saturday

Lankinen was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease Saturday versus Ottawa.

Lankinen stopped 18 of the 20 shots he faced in Thursday's loss to Vegas. He has a 14-5-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.50 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 22 appearances this season. Ottawa has won five straight games and is tied with Vancouver for 14th in the league with 3.09 goals per game.