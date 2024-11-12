Kevin Lankinen News: Set to start Tuesday

Lankinen was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Thomas Drance of The Athletic, indicating he will defend the road net Tuesday versus Calgary.

During his last outing, Lankinen permitted seven goals on 27 shots in a 7-3 loss to Edmonton before being pulled in the third period. He has a 7-1-2 record with one shutout, a 2.61 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 10 appearances this campaign. Calgary is coming off a 3-1 win over the Kings on Monday.