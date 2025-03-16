Fantasy Hockey
Kevin Lankinen headshot

Kevin Lankinen News: Slated to start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Lankinen is expected to protect the home net against Utah on Sunday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Lankinen will get the second half of Vancouver's back-to-back after Arturs Silovs played in Saturday's 6-2 win over Chicago. The 29-year-old Lankinen has a 23-12-7 record with four shutouts, a 2.55 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 42 appearances this campaign. Utah sits 22nd in the league with 2.82 goals per game in 2024-25.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
