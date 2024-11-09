Kevin Lankinen News: Slated to start Saturday

Lankinen is expected to start at home against Edmonton on Saturday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Lankinen has a 7-0-2 record, 2.08 GAA and .923 save percentage in nine appearances this season. He's won his past three starts while saving 68 of 73 shots (.932 save percentage). In theory, Edmonton is an offensive juggernaut, but in practice, the Oilers have struggled to find the back of the net this season. Edmonton is tied for 30th offensively with just 2.36 goals per game.