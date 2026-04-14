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Kevin Lankinen News: Snags overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Lankinen stopped 31 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Lankinen couldn't protect a pair of one-goal leads during regulation, but he did his part to keep the game from getting out of hand. This was his third straight win, though he has allowed 12 goals on 96 shots in that span. For the season, the 30-year-old goalie is up to 11-26-5 with a 3.65 GAA and an .877 save percentage over 46 appearances. The Canucks' last game is Thursday versus the Oilers, and it's not yet clear if Lankinen will be between the pipes for that one.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
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