Kevin Lankinen News: Stands tall in win

Lankinen stopped 37 of 38 shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

Lankinen has won four of his last six outings, and this is the fifth time in that span he's allowed two or fewer goals. His shutout bid was spoiled by Brock Faber's power-play tally, but Lankinen held off the Wild's relentless attack and got just enough goal support late in the third period to claim the win. He's now 22-10-7 with a 2.52 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 39 outings this season. The 29-year-old netminder seems likely to get the nod for a challenging matchup versus the Stars on Sunday.