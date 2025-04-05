Kevin Lankinen News: Starter for Sunday
Lankinen will guard the home crease versus Vegas on Sunday, per Thomas Drance of The Athletic.
Lankinen gave up six goals on 38 shots in a 7-5 shootout win March 29, his last appearance between the pipes as Thatcher Demko has regained his status as Vancouver's top netminder. Lankinen is 24-14-9 with four shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 47 appearances this season. The Golden Knights are registering 3.35 GAA, sixth in the NHL.
