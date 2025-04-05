Fantasy Hockey
Kevin Lankinen headshot

Kevin Lankinen News: Starter for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Lankinen will guard the home crease versus Vegas on Sunday, per Thomas Drance of The Athletic.

Lankinen gave up six goals on 38 shots in a 7-5 shootout win March 29, his last appearance between the pipes as Thatcher Demko has regained his status as Vancouver's top netminder. Lankinen is 24-14-9 with four shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 47 appearances this season. The Golden Knights are registering 3.35 GAA, sixth in the NHL.

