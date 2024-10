Lankinen will guard the home net Saturday against the Penguins, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

It'll be the fourth consecutive start for Lankinen. The 29-year-old netminder has gotten off to a strong start, going 3-0-1 with a .941 save percentage to open the campaign. He'll face a Pittsburgh team that's coming off a shutout loss to the Oilers on Friday.