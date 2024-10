Lankinen was the first goalie off Monday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports, indicating he'll get the start at home against Carolina.

Lankinen will draw the start for a fifth consecutive game and will attempt to continue a hot start to the season, as he's posted a 4-0-1 record, 1.95 GAA and .930 save percentage over five starts. He'll go up against the Hurricanes, who have averaged 3.29 goals per game over their first seven matchups of the year.