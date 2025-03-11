Kevin Lankinen News: Starting first half of back-to-back

Lankinen will tend the home twine Tuesday versus Montreal, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Lankinen will make his fifth straight start as Vancouver is battling for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. The 29-year-old has had mixed results over four outings in March, going 2-2-0 with an .884 save percentage and a 2.79 GAA. The Canadiens have lost back-to-back games and were shutout 1-0 in Calgary on Saturday.