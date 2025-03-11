Fantasy Hockey
Kevin Lankinen headshot

Kevin Lankinen News: Starting first half of back-to-back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Lankinen will tend the home twine Tuesday versus Montreal, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Lankinen will make his fifth straight start as Vancouver is battling for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. The 29-year-old has had mixed results over four outings in March, going 2-2-0 with an .884 save percentage and a 2.79 GAA. The Canadiens have lost back-to-back games and were shutout 1-0 in Calgary on Saturday.

