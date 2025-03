Lankinen will guard the road net Saturday against the Rangers, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

It'll be the fourth straight start for Lankinen, who's gone 1-1-1 with an .890 save percentage in his last three outings. Overall, the 29-year-old netminder is 24-13-8 this season with a .903 save percentage and 2.56 GAA.