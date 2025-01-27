Fantasy Hockey
Kevin Lankinen News: Starting in St. Louis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Lankinen will tend the road twine Monday against the Blues, per Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com.

Lankinen turned aside 32 of 33 shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Washington. The 29-year-old has won two of his last three starts while allowing seven goals in that span, but he surrendered six of those markers in a loss to Winnipeg on Jan. 14. The Finnish netminder is 2-0-0 with a .922 save percentage and a 2.47 GAA in two career outings against St. Louis.

