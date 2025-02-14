Kevin Lankinen News: Starting Saturday versus Sweden

Lankinen will defend the road crease versus Sweden on Saturday in Finland's second game of the 4 Nations Face-Off, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Saturday's matchup is a big game for both teams as Sweden lost a 4-3 overtime decision to Canada on Wednesday, while the Finns were defeated 6-1 by the United States on Thursday. Lankinen has sparkled this season in the Vancouver cage, going 19-8-7 with four shutouts, a 2.53 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 34 appearances.