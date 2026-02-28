Kevin Lankinen News: Struggles against Kraken

Lankinen stopped 20 of 24 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Kraken. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Lankinen has lost his last six decisions, giving up 26 goals on 130 shots (.800 save percentage) over seven outings in that span. The 30-year-old netminder is now 7-20-4 with a 3.69 GAA and an .874 save percentage over 33 appearances this season. The Canucks are the worst team in the league and eight points back of the next-closest team, so there's no reason for fantasy managers to invest in the crease in Vancouver. That's especially true for the next two games, when the Canucks host the Stars on Monday and the Hurricanes on Wednesday for a pair of tough matchups.