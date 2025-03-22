Kevin Lankinen News: Struggles in Saturday's loss

Lankinen stopped seven of 11 shots in a 5-3 defeat against the Rangers on Saturday. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Lankinen allowed three goals on six shots in a disastrous third period. He finished the game with an ugly .636 save percentage. Lankinen has lost five of his last seven outings to drop to 24-14-8 with a 2.59 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 46 appearances this season.