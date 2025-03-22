Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Lankinen headshot

Kevin Lankinen News: Struggles in Saturday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Lankinen stopped seven of 11 shots in a 5-3 defeat against the Rangers on Saturday. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Lankinen allowed three goals on six shots in a disastrous third period. He finished the game with an ugly .636 save percentage. Lankinen has lost five of his last seven outings to drop to 24-14-8 with a 2.59 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 46 appearances this season.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now