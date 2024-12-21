Kevin Lankinen News: Stumbles in overtime loss

Lankinen allowed five goals on 20 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Senators.

Lankinen had one of his worst games of the year. The Canucks were able to overcome three of the deficits he created, but Jake Sanderson ended it in favor of the Senators just 13 seconds into overtime. This was Lankinen's second start and defeat in a row (0-1-1), dropping him to 14-5-4 with a 2.61 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 23 starts this season. Expect Thatcher Demko to get the starting nod Monday versus the Sharks.