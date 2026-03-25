Kevin Lankinen headshot

Kevin Lankinen News: Surrenders four goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Lankinen stopped 29 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

The Canucks kept it close for much of the game, but they came up a goal short. Lankinen is now on a three-game losing streak with 12 goals allowed on 84 shots in that span. That's fairly poor performance even by Lankinen's shaky standards this season. He's down to 8-24-5 with a 3.63 GAA and an .876 save percentage over 40 appearances. The Canucks' next game is Thursday at home versus the Kings. Given Lankinen's recent play, Nikita Tolopilo may be due a start soon.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Lankinen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Lankinen See More
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Chris Morgan
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
5 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
12 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 9
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 9
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
16 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
19 days ago