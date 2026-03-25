Kevin Lankinen News: Surrenders four goals in loss

Lankinen stopped 29 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

The Canucks kept it close for much of the game, but they came up a goal short. Lankinen is now on a three-game losing streak with 12 goals allowed on 84 shots in that span. That's fairly poor performance even by Lankinen's shaky standards this season. He's down to 8-24-5 with a 3.63 GAA and an .876 save percentage over 40 appearances. The Canucks' next game is Thursday at home versus the Kings. Given Lankinen's recent play, Nikita Tolopilo may be due a start soon.