Kevin Lankinen News: Sweeps California trip

Lankinen stopped 26 of 28 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Lankinen allowed an early goal to Quinton Byfield and a third-period marker to Vladislav Gavrikov. The Canucks' offense was a little better, allowing Lankinen to win his third straight game as the team swept their California rivals over the last week. The 29-year-old netminder is up to 7-0-2 with a 2.08 GAA and a .923 save percentage through nine starts. Next up is a home matchup against the Oilers on Saturday.