Kevin Lankinen headshot

Kevin Lankinen News: Tagged with another loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Lankinen stopped 30 of 33 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights. The fourth goal was an empty-netter with 1:10 left in the third period.

Lankinen has gone winless in his last six appearances, going 0-5-0 with a 3.86 GAA and an .873 save percentage on 166 shots against in that stretch. Considering the significant problems the Canucks have had defensively all season long, it's hard to trust Lankinen in most formats even if he has a tight grip on the starting role between the Vancouver pipes.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Lankinen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Lankinen See More
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
11 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
18 days ago