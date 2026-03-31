Kevin Lankinen News: Tagged with another loss
Lankinen stopped 30 of 33 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights. The fourth goal was an empty-netter with 1:10 left in the third period.
Lankinen has gone winless in his last six appearances, going 0-5-0 with a 3.86 GAA and an .873 save percentage on 166 shots against in that stretch. Considering the significant problems the Canucks have had defensively all season long, it's hard to trust Lankinen in most formats even if he has a tight grip on the starting role between the Vancouver pipes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Lankinen See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins2 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 2110 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week11 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Lankinen See More