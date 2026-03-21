Kevin Lankinen News: Tagged with loss vs. Blues

Lankinen stopped 18 of 20 shots faced in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Blues. The final goal was an empty-netter.

Lankinen was beaten twice over a 79-second span in the second period, and by the time the Blues added a third goal, the 30-year-old shot-stopper was already on the bench. Lankinen has dropped three of his last four starts in regulation, but with a save percentage of .900 or higher in three of those four contests, Lankinen's play has been better than what the numbers indicate.