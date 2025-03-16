Kevin Lankinen News: Takes loss against Utah

Lankinen surrendered two goals on 22 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Utah. The third goal was an empty-netter.

The Canucks had an opportunity to get some separation in the race for the second wild-card spot, but instead, they allowed Utah to tighten the pack. Lankinen didn't play poorly, but the scoring support just wasn't there in the second half of a back-to-back. This dropped Lankinen to 4-5-0 over nine games since the 4 Nations Face-Off, and he's now at 23-13-7 with a 2.54 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 43 outings this season. The Canucks' homestand ends with a challenging game Tuesday versus the Jets, which will likely be another turn in the crease for Lankinen.