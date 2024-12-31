Kevin Lankinen News: Tending twine in Calgary

Lankinen will start in Tuesday's divisional matchup against the Flames, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Lankinen had his worst performance of the month in his last start, allowing five goals in an overtime loss to Ottawa. On the bright side, the 29-year-old has been serviceable overall in December, posting a 3-2-2 record, 2.68 GAA and .902 save percentage through seven appearances. In three career starts versus Calgary, Lankinen has a 2-1-0 record, 1.81 GAA and .943 save percentage. The Flames ranks 27th in the NHL with 2.64 goals per game in 2024-25.