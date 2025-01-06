Kevin Lankinen News: Tending twine in Montreal

Lankinen will be between the road pipes versus the Canadiens on Monday, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Lankinen will make his 27th appearance of the season Monday -- the 29-year-old is sporting a 15-7-4 record, .908 save percentage and 2.54 GAA. Montreal is tied for 19th in the NHL with 2.95 goals per game. While their record is nothing to write home about, the Canadiens have played very well lately, going 4-1-0 in their last five games.