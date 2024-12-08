Kevin Lankinen News: Unable to withstand Tampa Bay

Lankinen conceded three goals on 31 shots Sunday in a 4-2 loss to the Lightning. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Lankinen allowed just one goal at even strength in the defeat, but Tampa Bay's eighth-ranked power play was able to strike twice. The Finnish netminder is 5-1-1 over his last seven starts, but his workload will likely decrease in the near future -- Thatcher Demko returned from a knee injury Friday. Lankinen's strong play between the pipes (13-4-3 record, .908 save percentage and 2.65 GAA) has likely afforded Vancouver the luxury of easing Demko back into game action. If Demko can stay healthy, he and Lankinen form an extremely formidable tandem in goal.