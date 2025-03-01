Kevin Lankinen News: Unlucky in loss

Lankinen stopped 18 of 23 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Kraken. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Lankinen didn't have much fortune Saturday. The Kraken tipped in three of the five goals against him, while the Canucks' skaters frequently hit the post. It's still Lankinen's worst performance since he surrendered six goals in a loss to the Jets on Jan. 14. The 29-year-old had given up just 11 goals over six outings since that game, so it's possible he was due for a stinker. He's at 20-10-7 with a 2.57 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 37 appearances this season. He'll have some extra time to regroup after the loss -- the Canucks' next game is Wednesday at home versus the Ducks.