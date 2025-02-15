Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Lankinen headshot

Kevin Lankinen News: Win for Finns at 4 Nations

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 15, 2025 at 5:17pm

Lankinen made 21 saves in Finland's 4-3 overtime victory over Swedeon on Saturday at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal.

It was his first start at the tourney after backing up Juuse Saros in a 6-1 loss to the United States on Thursday. Lankinen looked sharp all game, much like he has in Vancouver's net this season. We expect him to be in net against Canada on Monday afternoon in Boston. The Finnish net is now Lankinen's, not Saros'.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now