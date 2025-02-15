Kevin Lankinen News: Win for Finns at 4 Nations

Lankinen made 21 saves in Finland's 4-3 overtime victory over Swedeon on Saturday at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal.

It was his first start at the tourney after backing up Juuse Saros in a 6-1 loss to the United States on Thursday. Lankinen looked sharp all game, much like he has in Vancouver's net this season. We expect him to be in net against Canada on Monday afternoon in Boston. The Finnish net is now Lankinen's, not Saros'.