Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Lankinen headshot

Kevin Lankinen News: Win for Finns on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 15, 2025 at 8:27pm

Lankinen made 21 saves in Finland's 4-3 overtime victory over Sweden on Saturday at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal.

In his first start at the tournament after backing up Juuse Saros in a 6-1 loss to the United States on Thursday, Lankinen looked as sharp as he has in Vancouver's net this season. It wouldn't be surprising if Lankinen played again against Canada on Monday afternoon in Boston. The Finnish net probably belongs to him now.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now