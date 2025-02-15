Kevin Lankinen News: Win for Finns on Saturday

Lankinen made 21 saves in Finland's 4-3 overtime victory over Sweden on Saturday at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal.

In his first start at the tournament after backing up Juuse Saros in a 6-1 loss to the United States on Thursday, Lankinen looked as sharp as he has in Vancouver's net this season. It wouldn't be surprising if Lankinen played again against Canada on Monday afternoon in Boston. The Finnish net probably belongs to him now.