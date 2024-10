Lankinen stopped 21 of 24 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

The Canucks rode a four-goal second period to victory, with Lankinen doing just enough in the third to preserve the lead. The 29-year-old has won his last four starts, allowing eight goals in that span. He's now 4-0-1 with 10 goals allowed on 143 shots this season as the Canucks' top netminder. A tough matchup is up next as Vancouver hosts Carolina on Monday.